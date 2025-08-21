Raj Dhesi Talks About Vince McMahon’s Perspective On WWE: Unreal

Former WWE star Raj Dhesi, known as Jinder Mahal, spoke with TMZ Sports about various topics, including how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon might feel about WWE revealing so much of the business in the series Unreal on Netflix.

Mahal said, “I think he would be for it, because the thing with Vince is, even in watching his documentary, the one thing you can get is Vince puts the business first. And I believe this is a net positive for the business, and if he thought in a business-sense bringing new eyes to wrestling, WWE going more mainstream, I think he would be for it.”

He continued, “There has been shows before, even with Total Divas, etc. that have exposed the business, pulled the curtain back, so it has happened before.”

Mahal added, “If there is a way to monetize and bring more eyes to the product and make it more mainstream, I think he’d be all for it.”

You can check out Mahal’s comments in the video below.