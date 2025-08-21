WWE Files New Trademark For WrestlePalooza, Update On F1RST Wrestling

WWE has announced that its show on September 20th, marking the company’s transition to airing its Premium Live Events (PLEs) on ESPN, will be called “WrestlePalooza.”
As reported by Fightful Select and Bodyslam.net, sources close to F1RST Wrestling, which previously held a trademark for WrestlePalooza, sent a memo to staff on August 11th stating that all activities related to “WrestlePalooza” were to be put on hold.
Additionally, the Getting Over Wrestling podcast announced on their official Twitter (X) account that WWE filed a trademark for “WrestlePalooza” on Wednesday.