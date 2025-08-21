Matt Riddle Recalls When Goldberg Told Him He Doesn’t Understand The Business

James Hetfield
Matt Riddle
Matt Riddle

Indie star Matt Riddle spoke with TMZ Sports about various topics, including a backstage incident with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, who told him that he doesn’t understand the wrestling business.

Riddle said, “He said he found me very disrespectful and rude and I don’t understand the business. And I go, ‘I see your point. … I just don’t think you’re that great of a pro wrestler.’”

He continued, “And he goes, ‘Oh, well my bank account’s huge.’ … I go, ‘Bill, your bank account, and I mean this, will probably always be bigger than mine, but at the end of the day, nobody is going to go back to watch that Bill Goldberg 30-minute classic match.’”

On how he worked his way up:

“Even when I was in the UFC, after I got fired, I went to a wrestling school. Started from square one and worked my way through the indies to WWE. He didn’t.”

You can check out Riddle’s comments in the video below.

