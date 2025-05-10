Alicia Taylor Opens Up On Privacy, Online Criticism & Avoiding The Spotlight

WWE personality Alicia Taylor appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including the most challenging aspect of her role as a ring announcer.

Taylor said, “For me, as an announcer, I would say having to ignore the stupidity of online people. I’m not really a social media person. I’m definitely not a social person. I’m not.”

On keeping herself private:

“I’ve done one interview since I’ve been in WWE and that’s just because the guy was from my college and I was like, ‘Let me do the hometown thing.’ I’ve done no other interviews. I don’t like people to really know much about me, my circle is very small.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)