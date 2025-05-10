Sting’s Final Face Paint Appearance Set For WrestleCon During SummerSlam Weekend

By
James Hetfield
-

WrestleCon has announced that its Destination WrestleCon event will take place on Friday, August 1st, and Saturday, August 2nd, at the Newark Liberty International Airport Marriott in Newark, New Jersey, coinciding with WWE SummerSlam weekend.

WWE Hall of Famer “The Icon” Sting has been confirmed as the first guest. This will be Sting’s final appearance in person wearing his signature face paint. He will be available for dual and solo photo opportunities and autograph signings.

