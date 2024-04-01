Becky Lynch Reveals Her Favorite WWE WrestleMania Moment Thus Far

Becky Lynch recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of SI.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Lynch explained why she enjoyed losing to Bianca Belair at WWE Wrestlemania 38 more than winning the world titles at WrestleMania 35:

“I enjoyed WrestleMania 38 where I lost to Bianca more than I enjoyed WrestleMania 35. I think Daniel Bryan said something similar, as well, about enjoying his WrestleMania match against Kofi [at WrestleMania 35] than he did WrestleMania 30. It’s weird like that. Sometimes, what we enjoy in terms of our artistic expression aren’t always the stories that audiences revere the most.”

“When you were a top babyface, you were micromanaged a little more. At WrestleMania 38, I had more freedom creatively. When you’re the villain, you’re making the crowd like someone else. There’s a lot of fun in putting the shine on someone else.”