Becky Lynch Says She Was Never Comfortable In WWE NXT

WWE star Becky Lynch recently appeared on the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Lynch compared her experience in NXT to RAW:

“I don’t know that I ever felt comfortable in NXT. From the moment I got on RAW, I felt way more comfortable than I ever did in NXT. I think a lot of that was I was always on the chopping block. Like, I was always on the chopping block. It’s kind of one of those things where you say to people, like, ‘Oh, no, I wasn’t good’, and they go, ‘Oh yeah, sure, sure.’ The great thing about me was I didn’t really have anything to lose and I didn’t have any shame, so I get up there and I do a silly Irish jig and I played crazy characters like little old lady magician and all this different stuff and hoped something stuck, because I was like, well you know what? They’re not going to book me like I’m the next Goldberg. I’m not going to be spotted and seen like, ‘Okay, we need to put a rocket to her because she’s got it.’ For me, it was just a matter of how I could survive. So give me anything, give me a sliver of anything, and I will take it. I will run with it. I will put as much energy as I can into it and try to make it as good as I can and that was kind of what I did. That was my survival mechanism.”

“I think I had the luxury of feeling like I never made it or like I was never going to make it and I think that was a blessing because it never allowed me to become complacent or entitled. I just always had to work and I had to grind. I think that’s what made everything better and I also think that’s what has endeared me to the fans. I think they see that. Not many people are seen and spotted and like, ‘That’s our guy. That’s our girl. Let’s strap a rocket to them. Not many people get that in life and I think people can relate to that.”

Wanting to win Money in the Bank:

“I’ve been in four and every single one, I’ve been the last person holding it before I’ve gotten knocked off. There’s something so exciting about that briefcase and I’ve always wanted to hold it because anything can happen. Anything can happen and it’s that element of surprise that you always have. That’s what we do. That’s what we wrestle for. That’s what we do this for is to elicit a response from the audience and there is never a better, bigger response than when somebody with a briefcase hits the ring, their music hits, and the place just goes electric because anything can happen. I want that. It has eluded me this long, but now I have gotten myself into a precarious situation.”

