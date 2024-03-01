Becky Lynch Says She Will Be The One To Defeat Rhea Ripley

WWE star Becky Lynch recently appeared on an episode of WWE’s The Bump, where she talked about a number of topics including how everybody thinks Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley is unbeatable, but she will be the one to defeat Mami at WrestleMania 40.

Lynch said, “This is my everything. This is what I fight for. So when I said ‘The Man’ does it all, she does it all. I’m doing this while I’m on the road 52 weeks a year, while I’m propping up the women’s division, while I’ve been making everybody better. So if you think that Rhea Ripley is unbeatable, well, everybody’s unbeatable until they’re beaten, and I’m the one to beat her.”

You can check out Lynch’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)