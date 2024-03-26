Becky Lynch Says She Would Love To Open WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE star Becky Lynch recently spoke with ClutchPoints on a number of topics including how she would love to open WrestleMania 40.

Lynch said, “Nah, man, I’m not worried about card order. I would love to open the show. I would love that. I’ve never opened WrestleMania before. And to open this one, as big as it is in Philadelphia, I’m just putting that out there. It would be pretty cool because if it’s not the main event, I always want to be the opening spot — it’s always a great place on the card because people are so excited.”

On how she would like to open the show on WrestleMania 40 Night One as opposed to WrestleMania 40 Night Two:

“Ooh, night one. I would love to open the whole of WrestleMania, you know what I’m saying? Just [to] be that first match for that whole event. [Opening the show will] give me enough time that I can relax and really enjoy Colby [Seth Rollins] main eventing WrestleMania and getting to watch him do that because that will be so special.”