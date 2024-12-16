Becky Lynch Set To Star In Upcoming TV Series

Former WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is boldly going where no wrestler has gone before. In a post on Twitter/X, Lynch announced that she has joined the cast of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, an upcoming television series slated to premiere on Paramount+ in 2025 or 2026.

Lynch shared her excitement with the following message:

“Not your average average Starfleet officer! I’m beaming in to the first season of @StarTrek: Starfleet Academy on @ParamountPlus.”

The series, a fresh addition to the Star Trek universe, will follow a new generation of cadets training to become Starfleet officers. Lynch’s role in the show has yet to be revealed, but fans are already speculating about the character she will portray in this highly anticipated sci-fi series.

In wrestling news, Lynch is expected to make her WWE return soon, likely before the premiere of Raw on Netflix. The Twitter/X account @WRKDWrestling recently reported that her return has “been a done deal for a bit,” fueling anticipation among fans for her in-ring comeback.

With her acting career continuing to expand and her WWE return on the horizon, Becky Lynch is proving that she’s a multi-talented star capable of conquering both the wrestling ring and the screen.