Becky Lynch Shares Recent Photo Of Herself Amid Break From WWE

“The Man” Becky Lynch wrapped up her contractual obligations with the WWE before her contract with the company expires on June 1st. Lynch would drop the Women’s World Title to Liv Morgan at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE before losing for a second time to Morgan two nights later on an episode of RAW for her title rematch in a Steel Cage Match.

Lynch took to her Instagram and shared a photo of herself playing pickleball, which has become popular in the United States recently.

The former multiple time Women’s Champion is not expected to go to AEW. There are those in the WWE that believe she will return to the company at some point, but that will not be happening soon. As of this writing, Lynch has yet to comment on the expiration of her WWE contract, leaving her fans curious and engaged.

You can check out Lynch’s post below.