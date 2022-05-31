Becky Lynch Tweets Chris Jericho Following “Wizard” Comment on RAW

After last night’s RAW, WWE’s Becky Lynch sent a brief message to AEW’s Chris Jericho.

Lynch provided commentary for Asuka’s non-title RAW bout against RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair last night. She claimed to be a magician after making Belair’s title vanish in 26 seconds at SummerSlam last year, and she also claimed to be a wizard because she possesses superhuman abilities.

Because Jericho recently marketed himself as “The Wizard” and attempted to copyright the name, Lynch’s remark caused her to become trending on social media. In a post-RAW tweet, Lynch acknowledged this.

She re-posted the magician quote and tweeted, “I preferred that line. No heat @IAmJericho”

“I’m a magician. I made her title disappear in 26 seconds” – Becky Lynch, tonight. I preferred that line. No heat @IAmJericho https://t.co/5AzpuDepqd — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 31, 2022

As of this writing, Jericho has not addressed Lynch, but she and Jericho are a topic of casual conversation among fans on this Tuesday morning.

Lynch and Asuka will face Belair for her title in a Triple Threat match at WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event on Sunday. At this past Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, Jericho and The Jericho Appreciation Society defeated Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz in the inaugural Anarchy In The Arena match.

