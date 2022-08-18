Belief That CM Punk Considered Not Showing Up at AEW Dynamite

As previously noted, AEW world champion CM Punk vs. interim champion Jon Moxley will be taking place on August 24th 2022 edition of Dynamite in Cleveland, OH. The decision to have the title match next week was reportedly a late decision but there’s no word regarding why the decision was made but it appears that there could be issues behind the scenes.

According to Fightful Select, “sources familiar with the situation claimed that CM Punk has often verbally expressed his displeasure, including recently so blatantly that they thought he might end up quitting the company.” Fightful noted that a person familiar with the situation said they believed there was a chance CM Punk wasn’t going to show up to the August 17th 2022 edition of Dynamite. Fightful added that “we haven’t been given any indication that he plans on leaving AEW, but one veteran said they have heard of ‘threats being levied.’”

CM Punk and Adam Page reportedly “didn’t see eye to eye” on promo material leading up to the 2022 Double or Nothing PPV. There’s speculation that CM Punk calling out Page for a rematch on Dynamite was a “receipt” for something Page said in a promo (possibly alluding to CM Punk’s real-life falling out with Colt Cabana) prior to Double or Nothing.

FWIW, the only Adam Page promo on CM Punk w/o Punk in the building was on the 5/4 Dynamite, which was NOT the promo where Hangman made an oblique reference to Punk fucking with Colt Cabana behind the scenes. THAT promo was Page saying it to his face on the 5/25 PPV go-home show. pic.twitter.com/E2WhpIAReF — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) August 18, 2022

Eddie Kingston wrote the following on Twitter shortly after he was insulted by CM Punk during Dynamite:

“Of course the cunt says shit when I’m not there.”