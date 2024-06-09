Bianca Belair Addresses Becky Lynch’s Absence From WWE Following Contract Expiration

Bianca Belair spoke with Denise Salcedo about Becky Lynch’s departure from WWE after her contract expired.

“You know, I’m just super supportive of Becky, of whatever space she’s in right now, what she wants to do. Everyone knows how pivotal Becky was for my career, not just inside the ring, but outside the ring as well. She’s someone that I’ve always been able to go to and lean on for advice, just as a friend. I would call Becky my friend. She’s someone who has stood up for me, led me, and taught me.”

“We see everything that Becky has done for this division and for the women’s division, being one of the Four Horsewomen. If you read her book, you saw what her goal was to turn this women’s division into, and I think that she was a huge part of that. She’s just so inspiring, and what she’s done with her title as an NXT champion, and how she helped the women down there, what she’s done with Liv Morgan in the ring, and just in general. She’s not a legend in the making; she’s a legend. I love when Becky is here in WWE, and I’m just super excited for her for whatever she wants to do right now. But I think that she’s the GOAT. I think that she’s going to be in the Hall of Fame one day for sure. But I don’t see that time coming anytime soon. But no, I’m just super excited for her with where she’s at right now.”

You can check out the interview below: