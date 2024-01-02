Bianca Belair Says She Was Very Impressed With Lash Legend And Tiffany Stratton

WWE star Bianca Belair recently appeared on an episode of The Collection with Brad Gilmore, where she talked about a number of topics including how she was very impressed with Lash Legend and Tiffany Stratton and how they will be big stars in the future.

Belair said, “Of course, Lash Legend. When she first came in, any collegiate athlete, I feel they have a similar background as me, I always saw her when she first came in, and she recently had a great showing. I’m so happy for her, she had a great showing. I think there is a lot of greatness to come from her. I would be so excited to get in the ring with her one day. Tiffany [Tiffany Stratton] is doing amazing things. I was very impressed with her, how quickly she became champion in such a short amount of time being there. I don’t think people realize how impressive that is to maybe be there a year and change and be champion. She did so well in that role. She’s a star now, she’s going to be a star in the future. There are so many women in NXT. There is a lot of talent down there, and those girls are being thrown on TV so quickly and catching on so quickly. That’s a testament to what kind of noise they’re going to make in the future.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)