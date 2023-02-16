Big Bill Says Young Talents Should Study Brock Lesnar

Big Bill recently appeared as a guest on Comedy Store Wrestling for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the AEW star explained why he feels younger talent should study Brock Lesnar when “The Beast Incarnate” is working inside the squared circle in WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how more young talent need to study Brock Lesnar: “In terms of in-ring, I watched guys like (Kevin) Nash, Undertaker, Kane. A guy more people need to watch is Brock. Especially after he came back in 2012. All the young guys that I talked to in AEW, I tell them, the most important thing to me, this is just my opinion, the most important thing to me when you’re on camera is convincing the audience at home that you believe what you’re doing is real.”

On how Brock keeps things simple: “Brock does that. When you watch a Brock Lesnar match, how many moves does he do? Not many, but he walks around with such a menacing attitude and you believe, as a viewer, that he thinks it’s real. He’s trying to kill this motherfucker. Brock is a big influence, especially after 2012. Undertaker, Kevin Nash, there is a lot of other guys I’m missing, but those are the big ones.”

