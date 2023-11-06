Big E. Offers High Praise For Dolph Ziggler

Big E. has a lot of respect for Dolph Ziggler.

The former WWE Champion and member of The New Day offered high praise for “The Show Off” while talking about him on a recent Hot 97 interview.

“I just have a lot of respect for him,” Big E. said of Ziggler. “At the time, he didn’t really need me. I felt like the company was trying to force him to have a heater, and he was over enough, he was willing it enough to not need me. He should have had that opportunity without me, without all that stuff. So I appreciate him kind of taking me under his wing.”

He continued, “When I first started, my very first moment on the main roster was laying out John Cena in Philly to close the show. So I am so appreciative of that opportunity. To get to travel the world with Dolph, to learn from him, to be ringside… I still remember vividly, it was at Madison Square Garden, the main event is Cena and Ziggler in a Steel Cage. I’m there ringside, I’m there listening, hearing the crowd, learning. So it was the best learning experience being under Dolph. He’s the smoothest [in the ring], no one’s better. So salute to him, and I just appreciate all he did for me and my career. But yeah, he’s the man.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.