Big E Speaks His Mind About WWE Using Part-Timers

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Big E gave his thoughts on WWE using part-timers:

“You know how it is, they will go through a list of part-timers, of the big names and big money guys who work once a year. They will go through that list and if they can’t get all those guys booked for that spot at WrestleMania, then it’s like ‘okay, who actually works here on a weekly basis and has been grinding and now maybe we give him an opportunity.”

Big E also commented on NXT stars being called up:

“A lot times what you’ll see – and I won’t name names – you’ll see talent who are called up or brought in and they’re almost given too much too soon. Not that they don’t have the ability, but as a babyface especially, I don’t feel like I’m with you if you’ve been on the main roster two weeks and you already got a World Title shot.”