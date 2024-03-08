Big Main Event Added To Lineup For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown In Dallas, TX.

A big tag-team main event has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of this week’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program, which premieres live tonight at 8/7c from the sold-out American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, WWE has announced the addition of Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller for the show.

Previously announced for tonight’s SmackDown is an appearance by The Bloodline, including The Rock and Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins appearing to respond to The Rock’s challenge, WWE United States Champion Logan Paul will appear, plus singles action with “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross of The Final Testament.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage from Dallas, TX.