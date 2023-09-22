Big Match Planned For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown features a massive main event.

The match is not yet advertised on WWE’s website, but according to PWInsider, John Cena and AJ Styles will face Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa on tonight’s show.

That match was set up last week when both sides brawled at the end of the show. This would be Cena’s first television match since his comeback. He’s also scheduled to wrestle at the Crown Jewel event in November, and possibly again before that.

So far, the following is what has been officially advertised for tonight:

– John Cena to appear on SmackDown

– IYO SKY will defend the Women’s Championship against Asuka

– Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. The Street Profits

Cena has been able to make appearances in recent weeks and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future because of the Hollywood writer’s strike. Cena interacted with The Rock backstage last week, in addition to the show closing angle, when the two shared a handshake and an embrace.