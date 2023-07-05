Big Trios Match Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

You can officially pencil in a new match for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, the company has announced the addition of The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. The Blade & The Bollywood Boyz in Trios action.

Previously announced for tonight’s Dynamite in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada is Kenny Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta, MJF & Adam Cole vs. Matt Menard & The Butcher in the Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament, Dr. Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho in the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, as well as Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin in the Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament.

