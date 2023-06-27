Big WWE Meeting Held, Top WWE Officials Seemingly Express Frustration To Vince McMahon

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE employees have been unhappy with recent creative adjustments made by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, particularly those made at last week’s RAW and SmackDown.

In an update, a new claim from reliable WWE insider Boozer Rasslin confirms reports from various sources that a few WWE stars were unhappy with McMahon’s intervention and changes. WWE CEO Nick Khan and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H were reportedly claimed to be disappointed with the conclusion of Friday’s SmackDown because “it looked bad all over.”

It was indicated that Triple H and Khan, among others, expressed their displeasure to McMahon personally.

Following the recent disappointment, a “big meeting” was held on Monday to discuss WWE creative, including plans for SummerSlam and Survivor Series. Regarding the November Survivor Series, it was stated that there is a “big chance” that all three brands will be featured this year due to how WWE NXT is being promoted even harder these days.

There has been no news on specifics from the meeting, however it was noted that the “vibes were great” before to the meeting, and that it “went well.”