Bill Goldberg Addresses His Backstage Heat With Matt Riddle

There have been reports in recent years regarding backstage heat between Bill Goldberg and Matt Riddle.

During an interview with dazn.com, Goldberg was asked if he was interested in matches against Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Matt Riddle:

“Yeah. The cocky kid (Riddle) spouting off his mouth in the beginning, and I didn’t appreciate it very much by any stretch of the imagination. But the guy has put in a lot of frickin hard work and a lot of hard work, and he’s dedicated his life to this business. Whether I like him as a human being or not, I have to understand and appreciate his passion for the business and his work ethic. Because he works hard and that I appreciate as an athlete and as a human. Is he a prick sometimes? Absolutely. But that’s him. That’s his character, and so am I.

Cena, that’s always been a dream. Never been in the ring with him. We’re two completely different characters. Hey, you never know. You never know.

Obviously, I want Roman bad. I want a piece of somebody from Georgia Tech. Like, I can taste it. The comparisons, the football background, I truly believe that’s a match that needs to happen. Am I clamoring for it? Am I begging for it? Am I holding my breath for it? No, I do what my job asks me to do. I do what my boss asks me to do to the best of my ability, and then I ask for them to point me in the next direction. I’m not a booking agent. I’m not on the booking committee. They don’t pay me to be in creative. Now, if they ask my opinion on something, I’m sure as hell going to give it to them, or an idea, a direction, or a list of who I’d like to face. No one’s ever asked me. But if they did, I would not hesitate for two seconds to list at least two of the three that you mentioned. Big E has to be on that list. I’ve watched him for years develop, and I’m very proud of him. I do remember when he was in my autograph line 150 years ago, as a little kid having aspirations of doing things that he’s doing now. The road that he’s taken and the hard work that he’s put towards it, he’s reaping the benefits, and I’m extremely proud of him. I’m very happy for him. There are still people that I need to smash up. And you brought up a very good list for sure.”