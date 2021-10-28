Bill Goldberg Addresses His Future With WWE and If He Will Be Retiring

As seen at the 2021 Crown Jewel PPV event, Bill Goldberg defeated Bobby Lahsley in a No Holds Barred match.

During an interview with Ring Rules, Goldberg addressed his future in wrestling:

“I still feel as though I can wrestle. I still feel as though I can entertain. I have one more after this match, I have one more match on my contract and that’s it. We’ll see what happens. You never know.”

It remains to be seen who Goldberg’s next (and possibly last) opponent will be. In an interview with BleacherReport.com from December, Goldberg brought up Roman Reigns:

“If the Roman Reigns match isn’t the match at the top of my priority list, then I wouldn’t be Goldberg. That’s a match that needs to happen. It’s a match that’s needed to happen for a very long period of time. I wish I would’ve been able to have that match 10 years ago. People in hell want ice water, too. You can’t have everything the way you want it, but I think I can still be a very formidable opponent for him. Georgia will always be better than Georgia Tech at the end of the day, anyway.”