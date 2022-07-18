Bill Goldberg Says “He’ll Be Ready” If WWE Calls Him for Another Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently spoke with the NYPost.com for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Goldberg commented on his status with WWE:

“I’m still waiting for that one [call] to happen one of these days. But I suppose you never retire in the wrestling world until you’re dead, so who knows. Hey, I may never get the call, you never know. But you bet your ass I’ll be ready.”

The article also revealed that due to the time he has spent recovering from the injury, Goldberg does not currently think he will require reattachment surgery for his shoulder.

The September 23rd episode of WWE SmackDown will air close to the 25th anniversary of Goldberg’s first WCW Nitro match and will be broadcast from Salt Lake City, the location of Goldberg’s debut.