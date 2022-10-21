Billy Gunn Addresses His Absence From DX 25th Anniversary on WWE RAW

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE wanted Billy Gunn to take part in the celebration of D-Generation X’s 25th anniversary on WWE RAW, but they were unable to reach an agreement with AEW President Tony Khan.

Gunn discussed his absence from the WWE show during an interview with SI.com. He said the following:

“Of course, I would have liked to have been there, but I understand that I work for another company. It was a collective decision. I’m not putting it on anyone. I’m not sour about it. We’re two separate companies, and it just didn’t work out.”

Additionally, Gunn offered his thoughts on The Acclaimed, saying:

“We jell so well together. We’re not trying to fight each other. DX was so good because everybody knew their spot and none of us were trying to jockey for position. It’s the same here. We fit together in The Acclaimed, and we’re focused on doing the best thing collectively for the group. The goal is to make this the best this can be, and I’m here to help them be the best they can be. I want them to have the same success I had.”

