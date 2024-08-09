Biography: WWE Legends Viewership And Rating Report For 7/28/2024

Sunday’s episodes of WWE Biography: Legends on A&E drew an average of 210,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.07 in the key 18-49 demographic and an average of 177,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.04 in the key 18-49 demographic.

These totals are down 21.35% and 33.70% from this past week’s 267,000 viewers and even as well as down 42.86 from last week’s rating of 0.07 in the 18-49 key demo, which was the episode that featured the life and career of WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman.

Sunday’s shows featured the life and career of WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and “The Man” Becky Lynch.