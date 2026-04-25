Blake Monroe Set For WWE Main Roster Move

On the Friday episode of SmackDown following WWE WrestleMania 42, a vignette aired teasing the impending arrival of “The Glamour” Blake Monroe to the blue brand. The video showcased highlights from Monroe’s time on the main roster, interspersed with scenes from her NXT appearances.

Blake Monroe is a former NXT Women’s North American Champion, having debuted in June of last year. She lost a Casket Match to Tatum Paxley in the second week of NXT Revenge while attempting to regain her championship.

As of now, there is no information on when Monroe will make her debut on WWE SmackDown, but updates will be provided as they become available.