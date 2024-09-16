Bobby Lashley Address Rumors Of Him Possibly Going To AEW Or TNA

Former WWE star “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley has been the talk of the pro wrestling world for quite some time now. Rumors circulating online suggest he may sign with AEW or TNA. Lashley shared a new video in which he addressed his future plans and discussed the rumors.

Lashley said, “I see so many articles about what I’m gonna do. Is it WWE? Is it TNA? Is it AEW? I can’t control any of that. But the one thing I can control is how I prepare. I’m ready for anything.”

You can check out Lashley’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)