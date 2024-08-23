Bobby Lashley Confirms Intentions To Wrestle Despite WWE Departure

Bobby Lashley isn’t leaving the world of pro wrestling yet.

Despite parting ways with WWE and announcing plans for a boxing match in Las Vegas, Nevada, “The All Mighty” still plans to step inside the squared circle for some pro wrestling in the future as well.

“I’m doing it all,” Lashley told The Bo And Them Show. “You only live once. I have a lot of gas left in the tank. I’m in great shape. I feel good. I’m motivated, I’m rested.”

Lashley continued, “Wrestling, yes. Boxing, yes. MMA, yes. Acting, yes. Everything, yes. I have a lot of different things going on right now. My non-profit, working with kids. I love doing that and working with kids. I want to give back. I do a lot of real estate. I’ve been linking with some real estate professionals (in Texas) to bring some of my properties here and doing work here. Wrestling, I still want to wrestle. I love wrestling. The fans are writing me every day, ‘When are you coming back? Where are you going? We want to be there for you.’ I love the fans.”

Check out the complete interview at iHeart.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.