Bobby Lashley Had To Undergo Surgery For An Injury He Suffered In France

As PWMania.com previously reported, former 2-time WWE Champion “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley’s contract with the company is set to expire soon, and it is believed that he will leave the company as soon as his deal is up and potentially show up in AEW at least once.

Lashley recently appeared on the Laboratory podcast to discuss a number of pro wrestling-related topics, including his need to undergo surgery for an injury he suffered in France during a match.

Lashley said, “I had surgery. A little boo boo, happened in France during a match. Just a freak accident. They told me I wasn’t supposed to be back for six months. Six weeks, I have the brace off, working out. My physical therapist was like, ‘You’re not supposed to be able to do that.’ ‘I’m different.’ I’m working out and lifting. I don’t think I’m two months out of surgery now and I’m hitting it pretty hard. I think I’ll be ready and cleared in less than a month. At that time, we’ll see what happens.”

On who he had more of a connection with between Triple H and Vince McMahon:

“If I say the wrong thing right now….I had a connection with Vince. Vince understood me. Vince was big on the show. He looked at people that were stars. He saw that in me. There were a lot of little nuggets that Vince would give me throughout my career and tell me different things. Vince looked at me like, ‘I can tell Bobby works his ass off. I can send him anywhere around the country to represent the brand.’ He looked at me like a star. I like Vince. I haven’t really had too much of a connection with Hunter. Hunter has his guys. I’ve tried to, but we haven’t really worked enough together to get to know each other.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)