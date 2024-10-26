Bobby Lashley: “It’s Time For Him To Put Pen To Paper And Start Getting Back To These Fans”

Former WWE star “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley took part in a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, where he talked about a number of topics including how it is time for him to put pen to paper regarding his next destination and start getting back to the fans.

Lashley said, “I just want to say I appreciate you guys and thank you for staying behind me. I know the last few years have been a little bit up and down, but I’ve got a lot more left in the tank and I can’t wait to jump back out there. I had a little boo-boo, so I took a little time off to fix myself, and I’m feeling good right now, I’ve been working out hard, and I think the next few weeks, you should see something, something pop off, it’s time to put pen to paper and start getting back to these fans.”