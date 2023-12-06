Booker T Believes CM Punk’s WWE RAW Promo Was A Test And He Passed

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes CM Punk’s WWE RAW promo was a test and Punk passed it because he proved he is willing to play ball.

Booker T said, “In this business, I say everything is a test. That could have been CM Punk’s test. ‘Let’s see what he goes out here and say. Bringing him back in, we give him a shot. Let’s see what we go out there and say. Let’s see if he’s gonna go out there and bury the company, or if he’s gonna go out there and put us over. Let’s see exactly how this thing’s gonna start out.’ It could have been one of those tests. Me personally, I don’t know. But if it was a test, CM Punk passed it because you gotta show you’re willing to play ball. Whether I tell you you need to play ball or not, you’re back, and that’s something that it seems like you would perhaps understand if we want to get off on the right foot. I could be wrong. But me personally, that’s just the way I see it.”

Booker T also talked about how someone interrupting Punk’s RAW promo is wrestling 101, but everything is about timing and WWE did the right thing by not jumping the gun too soon.

“That’s wrestling 101. That’s something that we would expect. But I don’t know. For me, I wouldn’t want to jump the gun too soon. We got him here, let’s see where this thing goes, start slowly. That’s what I would think about first, just because of the history. Everything is a test all the time in this business, for me anyway, that’s the way I’ve always looked at it. Everything’s always a test. For someone to come out there. Of course that would have sparked the interest of the Internet immediately. But it’s just like Cody Rhodes winning immediately when he got back also. We wouldn’t have none of the drama that we’ve had with Cody over the last 365 either.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)