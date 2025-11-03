Booker T Believes Oba Femi Is Ready For WWE Main Roster Call-Up

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed various topics on his Hall of Fame podcast, including his belief that former WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi has accomplished everything possible in NXT.

Booker T said, “I can tell you this, Oba has done a hell of a job in NXT. And if it is time for him to move on, it’s the right time. If he was to stay in NXT, what else is there for Oba Femi really to do? He’s dominated. He’s dominated in NXT, he really has.”

On how he believes Femi is ready to make a big splash on the WWE main roster:

“I think Oba can definitely make a big splash on the main roster right now. I agree that he’s done everything he could possibly do in NXT. Yeah, I think it’s time to pull the trigger. I’m not one to book the show, which is why I’m so reluctant to actually even say it. But I really think Oba Femi can fit in on the main roster. Especially with the right players around him to teach him how to be a main event player.”

On guys who can help Femi:

“Guys like Randy Orton, guys like CM Punk, guys like Roman Reigns. To be around those guys right now is invaluable for someone like Oba Femi.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

