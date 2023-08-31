Booker T Comments On AEW Using The CM Punk And Jack Perry Issues For A Feud

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including All Elite Wrestling potentially using the real-life issues between former two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk and former FTW Champion Jack Perry for a storyline feud.

Booker T said, “Yeah, I think it’s warranted, and you could use that. You could use that as well. It’s a look. Everything in wrestling, they say, any publicity is good publicity. That’s what that’s what. At least, that’s what they used to say. I still believe that any publicity in wrestling, if it ain’t something, you know, where somebody’s going to jail. Hey, it’s all over the news. People are talking about it. And it’s a way we can rally back around to it. And if we’re smart. We make money with this. And that’s the difference between yesteryear’s business and today’s business. Guys would have been smart enough to make some money off of this. Back in the day, I think, you know, opposed to saying, hey, man, let’s keep fighting each other when everybody’s making all this money. We could be making so much more. Don’t. I don’t know. I could be wrong.”

