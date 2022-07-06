Booker T on Ric Flair’s Return to the Ring: ‘He’s Going Out in a Blaze of Glory’

In a few short weeks, Ric Flair will return to the ring as the star of the “Ric Flair’s Last Match” event, which will be part of the Starrcast weekend and organized by Jim Crockett Promotions. Fans who are unable to attend the show can still watch it on FITE TV.

This will be his first wrestling match in 11 years, and he almost died in 2017 after undergoing intestinal surgery and suffering kidney failure. Flair was hospitalized for over a month and has a pacemaker in his chest.

Because of his health problems, Flair’s fans are really worried about him. Although the identity of his opponent hasn’t been revealed, it’s anticipated that he’ll be performing a tag team match.

In an interview with TMZ, Booker T discussed Ric Flair’s comeback to the ring and said he doesn’t want to compete on a major scale like WWE again.

“So you know I have no itch to scratch. I’ve scratched every itch I want to scratch as far as getting back inside the squared circle. I do stuff all the time with my students…What Ric Flair is doing, he’s doing that because he loves this business, man. Ric Flair told me a long time ago that he would never retire. That’s that guy, man. He’s gonna come in and go out in a blaze of glory. In life, you can only respect that.

I always say, how are you going to tell a man he can’t go out and do it the way he wants to do it. Big props to Ric Flair for going out there and giving the fans one more ride on space mountain. We’ll see how it all plays out and hopefully for the best.”

You can check out the interview below: