Booker T On Why He’s Looking Forward To Shelton Benjamin vs. Swerve Strickland

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently appeared on an episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, where he discussed a number of topics including Bobby Lashley’s upcoming AEW debut.

Booker T said, “I heard they pulled him from not making his debut just last week. I guess for, because they had a lot going on. I’m not sure why, but the timing has to be right to bring somebody like Bobby in.”

On Benjamin vs. Swerve:

“Shelton Benjamin [is] going to be taking on Swerve Strickland next week. I’m looking forward to that. I want to see exactly how that thing plays out and what that kind of match looks like with Shelton Benjamin. You know, it’s kind of crazy, Shelton got over 20 years. He’s a vet. Swerve, he’s been in the game for quite some time as well. I don’t think he got 20 [years] in, but I think he might be getting close, maybe 15, maybe 12 to 15. That should be a very, very interesting match. It’s definitely going to tell a tale. I want to see how much gas Shelton still has in the tank. That’s what I want to see. So I’m looking forward to that match.”

