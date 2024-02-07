Booker T Provides Health Update After Missing WWE NXT Vengeance Day

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T announced prior to last Sunday’s NXT Vengeance Day 2024 Event that he will be missing the show and will not be able to perform his commentary duties as he had to undergo a medical procedure. Booker also said that the procedure would cause him to miss a few weeks of NXT TV as well.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently took to an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including his health following the medical procedure.

Booker T said, “First of all, I want to thank everybody for all of the support and all the well wishes, telling me to get well and get back on track. I’m going to get back as soon as I can. I’m going to take a couple weeks off, but rest assured, I will be back live and and in living color, doing it like it’s supposed to be done, but I’m going to take these days off to relax. I’m relaxing. I had a medical procedure. I don’t like putting my business out there. If I was dying, I’ll let you guys know. I ain’t dying, I ain’t dead yet or anything like that. It is something that’s going to keep me down for a couple of weeks. I don’t like being down. I like being on the go and working out. That’s been my thing for forever, being able to get up in the morning and being able to train. Before I go to bed at night, getting in the gym to train. This last month or so, I haven’t been able to do that. Right now, I’m on my way back to getting to that point. I feel good. I’m sore as hell. I feel good. I hate I missed Vengeance Day. The action was action packed. I was sitting and listening, and it just didn’t have the same feel. Wade [Wade Barrett] didn’t have enough rhythm, especially to his cadence. As far as the show goes, awesome show.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



