Booker T Says Carmelo Hayes Needs Time To Grow In NXT Before Moving To WWE

Carmelo Hayes is missing something.

And he needs to find it before he moves up to the WWE main roster from NXT.

Booker T spoke about this subject, agreeing with a fan who shared the opinion during the latest installment of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how Carmelo Hayes is missing something and needs to find it before moving up to WWE: “He is him. The dude is good, man. Carmelo is good. I can agree with you as far as something being missing as well. I totally understand exactly where you’re coming from as far as that goes. The thing is, I think maybe it’s just having that ability to just go out and beat up somebody flawlessly. Wrestling someone is one thing, but going out and beating a guy up is something totally different. Carmelo maybe needs to think about raising his game as far as that goes.”

On how he is a diamond in the rough and is in the perfect spot to grow in NXT: “As far as knowing how to go out there and really tattoo someone and really make the fans feel like that person is really being tattooed. I can’t really get too deep into what I mean about that kind of stuff because, again, I’m like a magician, it’s about keeping your tricks real close to the bag. Carmelo is next level talent but that’s one of the reasons I’m happy he still is in NXT because he’s a work in progress. He’s a diamond in the rough that just needs to be polished.”

Check out the complete episode of the show via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.