Report: Jerry “The King” Lawler No Longer With WWE

Jerry Lawler is no longer “The King” of WWE.

PWInsider.com is reporting that Jerry “The King” Lawler is no longer with WWE.

According to the report, the contract for the WWE Hall of Fame legend and former longtime color-commentator for the company expired, and WWE “quietly declined to renew” the deal.

WWE Hall of Famer and one of the all time greatest professional wrestlers of all time, Jerry Lawler is no longer with World Wrestling Entertainment, PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple sources.

Lawler’s WWE deal reportedly expired at the onset of 2024.

With Lawler being away from the public spotlight for the most part while recovering from a stroke he suffered in February of 2023, the news of his departure from the company only started to make the rounds in recent weeks.

As one would expect, when word of his exit from WWE did finally start to get around, it was met with surprise among many.

One source commented that under the previous ownership in WWE, Lawler would have always been taken care of and contractually connected with the company in some form or fashion.

“It’s a new era,” one source told PWInsider. “The old company is dead. People can say they hate Vince [McMahon] and Kevin [Dunn] all they want, and they’d be right to do so, but certain people would have been taken care of. Lawler would have been one, but this isn’t the old WWE. Howard Finkel, God bless him, wouldn’t have had a job for life here anymore, either.”