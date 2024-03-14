Booker T Says He “Almost Had A Little Run-In” With CM Punk At This Week’s WWE NXT

Photos have surfaced online of CM Punk attending this week’s edition of NXT.

According to Fightful.com, Punk maintained a much lower profile than he did during his previous visits to NXT. It was also reported that many members of the brand were unaware of Punk’s presence backstage until they saw the photos.

During his podcast, NXT announcer Booker T confirmed Punk’s attendance and stated the following:

“I almost had a little run-in with CM Punk. The internet might want to pick that up. Me and CM Punk almost got into it at ‘NXT’ this week … We’ll talk about it later, because they’re going to pick it up and run with it.”

Punk, who is recovering from a torn triceps, is set to return to WWE television on March 25th’s RAW in Chicago.