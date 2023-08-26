Booker T Says “Verdict Is Still Out” On Gable Steveson

The jury, or verdict, if you will, is still out on Gable Steveson.

Booker T spoke about the former Olympic gold medalist and NCAA champion and his future status in WWE on the latest installment of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast.

During the show, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend explained how the “verdict is still out” on him, regarding whether or not he chooses to go for more amateur wrestling accolades, or if he’s ready to start his career.

“The verdict is still out on Gable Stevenson as far as I’m concerned,” he said. “Gable Stevenson has a lot of decisions to make, you know, whether he’s going to, you know, do the Olympics, whether he’s going to go back to college for another year or whatever. I’m not sure if he’s going to go back to college or do the Olympics.”

He continued, “One of the two is, you know, doing the WWE thing. You can’t do all three of them. You can’t do all three of them. And I know this kid. He’s in a position where he has options because I’m gonna tell you right now, when you win the gold medal in the Olympics one time, man, that sets you up for life pretty much. But to wind it up to win the gold medal twice. Good God, man. He had never had to work another day in his life. So I get it. I understand what this young man is. And WWE is something that he probably has a passion and a love and a joy for. But, you know, making life decisions is very, very hard. And I get it. Booed out of the building when he. When he wrestled Baron Corbin. What can I say about Gable Stevenson? Nothing.”

