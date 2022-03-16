Booker T Speaks Out On His Wife Sharmell Being Inducted Into The WWE Hall of Fame

Booker T commented on the news that his wife Sharmell will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022 during his podcast:

“I’m happy and I’m proud to see my queen take her place inside the Hall of Fame. I’ve always said it many times that Sharmell didn’t get the recognition that a lot of the girls have always got, but this is the ultimate recognition. It’s the ultimate stamp of approval saying we really appreciate everything that you’ve done for the business as well as for this company. Sharmell was one to one of Vince’s favorites. I mean, he definitely always loved Sharmell’s work. Everybody always loved Sharmell for what she brought to the table more than anything. She’s always been genuine about this thing as well. It’s no play acting with Sharmell.”

“She’s made her mark, all the way from making her way into WCW as a Nitro Girl, the company going under, and her going to OVW. A lot of people don’t realize it, but Sharmell came out of the same class with Batista, Randy Orton, Brock, John Cena, and Shelton. The wrestling side didn’t turn out for her because she blew her knee out down there training in the WWE, OVW. Then, of course, the creation of King Booker. I tell people all the time that it was my best run. That was my most fun run in the business. None of it ever would have happened if it wasn’t for Sharmell because the King of the Ring tournament was not built for me to become the greatest king in the history of the King of the Ring tournament. It wasn’t built for that at all.”