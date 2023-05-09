Brackets Revealed For The WWE NXT Women’s Title Tournament

The brackets for the tournament to crown a new WWE NXT Women’s Champion at the upcoming NXT Battleground Premium Live Event have been revealed.

Indi Hartwell relinquished the NXT Women’s Title last week when she was sent to RAW in the WWE Draft due to an injury. A show-closing brawl featured 13 NXT Superstars (Tiffany Stratton, Cora Jade, Lyra Valkyria, Ivy Nile, Elektra Lopez, Dani Palmer, Fallon Henley, Kiana James, Roxanne Perez, Thea Hail, Wendy Choo, Tatum Paxley, Valentina Feroz), but only six were announced for the eight-woman tournament.

FIRST ROUND, LEFT BRACKET:

* Gigi Dolin vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne

FIRST ROUND, RIGHT BRACKET:

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Kiana James

* Fallon Henley vs. Cora Jade

The tournament will begin this week on NXT with the first two quarterfinal matches between Dolin and Stratton and Valkyria and James. The following week’s NXT show will feature Perez vs. Jayne and Henley vs. Jade.

The semifinals will take place on the May 23 go-home episode, with Dolin or Stratton facing off against Perez or Jayne, and Valkyria or James facing off against Henley or Jade. Dolin or Stratton or Perez or Jayne will face Valkyria or James or Henley or Jade in the finals for the vacant NXT Women’s Title on May 28 at NXT Battleground.

NXT Battleground returns to the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts on Sunday, May 28. As of this writing, the only official match has been announced: Bron Breakker vs. NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes.

The tournament brackets are available below: