Brandi Rhodes Comes On The Status Of Her TV Character

During an appearance on Renee Young’s podcast, Brandi Rhodes addressed the status of her television character in AEW:

“It’s a wrestling show, so who wants to see a pregnant lady? There have been times when people have asked, ‘Do you want to be on commentary or be part of this?’ I wouldn’t want to see me on commentary because I’m not going to do anything. You know I’m not going to do anything. Someone can be in my face and there’s nothing I can do about it. It’s anti-climatic. I say no sometimes and then I get shoehorned into doing something. I’m trying to stay out of it. We were building to a match. I just had the singles match with Anna Jay and everyone said, ‘That was a really great match! We thought they were gonna suck!’ Yeah, we don’t suck guys, we work really hard. We were supposed to have a tag match with me and Red Velvet against Tay [Conti] and Anna. We were looking forward to it and were excited. We were going to plan aspects of that match and I was meeting Ricky [Starks] at the Nightmare Factory and it was that morning I found out I was pregnant. My doctor even said, ‘You should finish what you’re doing. It’s not going to hurt you.’ I was so minuscule pregnant that two doctors said it was fine. I could never live with it if something happened. I started acted like my knee was hurting.”

(quote courtesy of Fightful.com)