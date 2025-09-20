Braun Strowman Announces New USA Network Show And Film Appearance

Braun Strowman has a new television show AND movie.

In addition to “Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman” on the USA Network, the former WWE Superstar is also pushing an appearance in a new film called “Deathgasm 2.”

“Super excited to be able to finally announce I am in Deathgasm 2, a film done by Raven Banner,” Strowman wrote. “I had so much fun working on this project I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

He added, “I’m headed down to Austin Sunday to the Fantastic Fest film festival for the premiere.”