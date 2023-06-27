Braun Strowman Shares His Frustration About Being Away From In-Ring Action

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE superstar Braun Strowman underwent neck fusion surgery and is expected to be away for “just over one year.”

Strowman tweeted on June 23rd, “Just got the green light to start light weight training again!!!! Time to rebuild the #Monster.”

He also wrote the following on Monday:

“I’m not gonna lie. This is hard. I hate not being able to do what I love. Especially after it was taken away from me two years ago. Being back where I love and then again having it taken away again by things that I couldn’t control yet again is hard. I just want to wrestle!”