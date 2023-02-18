Bray Wyatt Calls Out the Winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley (Video)

Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy interrupted a Hit Row rap performance on WWE Smackdown this week.

Wyatt cut a promo after taking out Hit Row, calling out the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at the 2023 Elimination Chamber PLE. Wyatt warned the winner of the match to “run.”

There was no clear direction for Wyatt leading up to the Wrestlemania 39 PLE.

