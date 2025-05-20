Bray Wyatt’s Son Honored With Custom “Fiend” Costume For His Birthday

Jason Baker, the acclaimed special makeup effects artist and owner of Callosum Studios, has shared a powerful and emotional story about helping fulfill the birthday wish of Knash Rotunda — the young son of the late WWE Superstar Windham Rotunda, known to the world as Bray Wyatt.

In a heartfelt social media post, Baker revealed that he was contacted by JoJo Offerman, Windham’s partner and Knash’s mother, with a special request: Knash wanted to dress up as his father’s iconic character, The Fiend, for his birthday party.

“I had the honor of doing something that is so close to my heart that I’m still fighting back tears while writing this,” Baker shared. “I got a call from Jojo wanting to fulfill Knash’s birthday wish, which was to dress up like his dad @Windham6 for his birthday party.”

Baker and his colleague Sandy Mimpson didn’t hesitate to make it happen. The team dropped everything to create a tribute that would be both authentic and deeply meaningful.

“Mask from Bray’s original mold. Costume by @SandyMimpson based on the original Fiend gear created by @kyllacustomrockwear,” Baker explained, ensuring the costume was not just a replica—but a true homage crafted from the same lineage that brought “The Fiend” to life in WWE.

The birthday surprise, crafted with love and detail, allowed young Knash to connect with the memory of his father in a uniquely powerful way.

“We love you Knash and hope you had the best birthday ever!” Baker wrote, clearly moved by the experience.

Windham Rotunda’s “Fiend” persona became one of the most haunting and innovative characters in WWE history, with Baker and Callosum Studios playing a pivotal role in shaping the look and mystique of the character—from the terrifying mask to the infamous lantern.

Baker closed the emotional post with a line fans will instantly recognize:

“Now the only thing left to do is… LET HIM IN! ⭕️”

This beautiful gesture serves as a reminder of the lasting impact Bray Wyatt had—not only on the wrestling world—but on the people who loved and collaborated with him. And now, through a moment of birthday magic, that legacy continues to shine through the next generation.