Breaking News: Matt Riddle Released By WWE

Following Endeavor’s acquisition, multiple WWE superstars were released earlier this week.

Matt Riddle confirmed his departure from WWE via Twitter/X on Friday evening.

“Just wanted to inform everyone that I’m no longer with WWE. Thank you for the memories and opportunities also thank you to all the fans for the support and love you give me every time I go out to the ring. See you all soon 🤙”

There was speculation over the summer that WWE had lost interest in Riddle.

Riddle’s personal issues have been widely publicized in recent years, and earlier this month, he claimed to have been “sexually assaulted” by a New York City airport officer before deleting his Instagram post.